Locals embrace Op Trans challenge

THE countdown to this year’s Junk Kouture fashion competition has begun. Entries are now being taken for the competition that sees secondary school students around the county vie to create the most startling and eye-catching fashion designs from recyclable material.

Students can submit their creations through boijunkkouture.com or app.junkkouture.com.

The judging panel will reveal who goes through to the finals in early February.

New judge Doireann Garrihy is excited to see designs from the classes of 2019. “It’s my first year on the judging panel; I have always been in awe of the talent, passion and creativity shown by the students through the years. I can’t wait to see this year’s entries. The countdown is on now, so make sure you register on time!”

Thousands of secondary students enter the competition each year from the five regions ‒ north, east, south, west and Dublin. It begins in these areas in March. Last year there were 1,500 entries, which were whittled down to 80 finalists.

Entries for this year’s contest, which is sponsored by Bank of Ireland, are now being taken and registration closes on Tuesday 21 January. The final takes place on Thursday 2 May in the 3Arena.