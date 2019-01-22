Locals embrace Op Trans challenge

“IT was great to see so many people out. It’s a great cause and one that people can relate to,” said John Phelan, one of the organisers of a recent charity run for the Mental Health Association.

The Rundermot event covered 5km and 10km distances that gave participants the option of running, walking or jogging and it attracted an impressive 350 people to Castledermot.

This was the second time the Rundermot Running Group has organised such a big event for the Mental Health Association, after it raised €4,000 last year. That money paid for a sensory garden in the local Abbey View Centre, which provides counselling and therapy for people with mental health issues.

Dedicated runners swear that running is as good for your mind as it is for your body, and members of Rundermot would agree! With about 65 members of all fitness and ambition levels, the group meets up three times a week to run whatever distances the participants want to run. The members also always wait for the last person to reach their home base, no matter how far behind they are.

“The running community are very supportive of each other and there are all fitness levels in our group, from people running 5km to marathon runners. We all wait for each other to finish. There are no heroes in our group; you’re out only to beat your own best time,” said John.

The group meets up in Castledermot on a thrice-weekly basis. If you’d like to know more, contact them via the Rundermot Running Club website.