Locals embrace Op Trans challenge

TEENAGERS from across the country flocked to IT Carlow last week, when the college hosted an information evening for prospective students. Parents, guidance counsellors and mature students also got a chance to look around the campus and chat to lecturers and tutors about their many courses.

Students already attending the college took the opportunity to give guided tours of the ever-growing campus to the visitors, as well giving them a glance at the institute’s many clubs and societies.

“It’s important to gather as much information as possible when considering higher-level institutions so that you can make the most informed decision that’s right for your future,” said vice-president of academic affairs and registrar David Denieffe.

The institute offers a wide range of internationally-recognised full- and part-time programmes, from masters’ degrees to certificate courses, across a variety of disciplines. These include business, accounting, law, engineering, computing, science and health, humanities, PR and media. This year, students can also apply to a number of new CAO courses which were launched last November.

Almost 8,500 students attend IT Carlow’s three campuses in Carlow, Wicklow and Wexford as well as affiliated industry programmes in Dublin. It also runs a number of courses under its Lifelong Learning programmes for older students. To view all of the full- and part-time programmes on offer, visit www.itcarlow.ie.