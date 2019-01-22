Fantastic turnout for open night at IT Carlow

AROUND 200 people strode out in Fenagh Training Centre recently as Operation Transformation swung into action.

The 5km run and walk was organised by Carlow Sports Partnership in conjunction with Carlow GAA. The event was one of a series held nationwide on Saturday 12 January as part of the annual Op Trans programme.

Before the off, the runners and walkers were suitably warmed up with stretches conducted Supreme Fitness instructor Carolyn Shanahan before completing two loops of the Fenagh training centre.

“There was a huge spread at the event, which is the great thing about it,” said Tomás Kinsella of Carlow Sports Partnership. “We had a three-year-old doing it with his dad, while there are grannies and granddads and people in their mid-20s doing it as well.”

Operation Transformation walks have been held for the last ten years and Tomás believes they have had a lasting impact on those who took part.

“It’s on at a great time of the year for people to get started in focusing on their health and fitness. We have seen an increase in our programmes as a result. We would have a huge uptake in the Couch to 5km programme.”

It was the first time an Operation Transformation walk was held in the training centre, which Tomás described as an “ideal venue”. There was also an information tent at the event with details of leisure and sporting opportunities over the next few months.

One of the upcoming highlights is ‘Swim for a mile’. It’s a ten-week programme that sees swimmers training in Mount Wolseley Hotel, the Talbot Hotel and Graiguecullen pools and culminates in a mile event in April.

For more information, contact Carlow Sports Partnership on 059 9136205.