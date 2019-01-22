Locals embrace Op Trans challenge

THE visually impaired, people with buggies and wheelchair users are being forced to dangerously step onto the road because of “inconsiderate parking” in Carlow town.

Cllr Andrea Dalton raised the issue at last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, describing it as “a huge issue” in areas like Green Road and Southern Gardens.

“Parking inconsiderately is a huge issue in these areas; often, pedestrians have to come off the path and onto the road,” she said.

Cllr Dalton asked for the council to publish parking guidelines, adding that it is a countywide problem.

Director of services Dan McInerney accepted that it was an issue in these areas around the college and that the matter has been taken up by the gardaí in the past.

He added that various measures have been used, but they were not always successful in tackling the issue. He suggested a soft approach through the garda’s guidelines for inconsiderate parking and making them available to the student bodies in the college.

Mr McInerney pointed out that the move of the VEC and Tyndall College to their new campus on Kilkenny Road later this year would free up some parking space. Several councillors urged the council to ensure that any future development at IT Carlow allows for adequate parking facilities