AGM to decide on Bagenalstown Credit Union’s merger plan

PEOPLE Before Profit has selected Carlow-based Adrienne Wallace as its candidate in the south constituency for the European elections.

Ms Wallace, who is also contesting the local elections, said: “It’s an exciting time for politics in Ireland. People power has reshaped the landscape and challenged a decaying and stale system. I am fighting to represent the next generation, who are fighting for a better future and to put Carlow, the heart of Leinster, on the map.”

A graduate of Carlow College, Ms Wallace worked as a waitress in Carlow town before becoming a campaign organiser for the party across the southeast.

She will contest the European elections on a number of key issues, including ensuring there is no hard border on the island of Ireland, fighting what she calls the “democratic deficit” of the European Union and by taking a hard stance against those who are “trying to wrap barbed wire around European borders and allowing refugees to drown in the Mediterranean”.

On the issue of Brexit, she said: “The Tories are in total disarray and have clearly shown their incompetence. People Before Profit are totally opposed to a hard border. Not only is it completely inconvenient for the thousands who live in border areas and regularly travel to and fro, but it will also lead to the strengthening of partition and possibly a resurgence of sectarian violence. We are calling on the Irish government to ensure they do not allow a hard border go up, even if they are told to by the European Union. We will campaign for mass, peaceful civil disobedience if this prospect becomes a reality ‒ just like communities did to counter the British Army, who bored craters into the roads to disrupt travel in the 1970s.”

Adrienne Wallace is officially launching her campaign tomorrow, Wednesday 23 January, at 7.30pm in the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow, where she will be joined by People Before Profit TD Richard Boyd Barrett.