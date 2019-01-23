Family of man (34) found dead in Carlow urges addicts to get help

THE village of Borris has become a victim of its own success and no houses or apartments are available to rent because landlords are opting to use their properties as Airbnb venues instead.

The picturesque south Carlow village has become a location for destination weddings in Borris House and the Step House Hotel, as well as other events, such as a literary festival, attracting more visitors than ever before who need accommodation for their short stays.

“Borris is unique in that we don’t have any houses to rent or buy because people are letting out their properties as Airbnb,” cllr William Quinn told The Nationalist.

Cllr Quinn, cathaoirleach of Bagenalstown Municipal District, raised the issue of housing at its recent meeting after acting director of services Michael Brennan delivered a housing report to the members. A total of 11 local authority houses are to be built in Borris, but the whole process has been delayed because of changes in planning guidelines. When Mr Brennan told cllr Quinn that “the housing department was very busy last year, Borris will be next”, he replied that the situation was “unfair” to the village’s residents.

Mr Brennan then said that the work should be ready to start by April, with the nine houses to be constructed by the Station Yard and a further two units going up by the garda station.

Planning for 20-plus houses in the village has also been lodged by a private developer, while the local authority is in negotiations with local landowners for the acquisition of more land.