AGM to decide on Bagenalstown Credit Union’s merger plan

PADDY Gilman, a retired vice-principal of Knockbeg College, passed away peacefully on Thursday, just weeks after he celebrated his 100th birthday.

Paddy died in the SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig after a brief illness surrounded by his family. His requiem Mass, which took place in St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen on Sunday, was concelebrated by Mgr Brendan Byrne, who was a past pupil of his, along with nine other priests, including Bishop Denis Nulty.

Paddy celebrated his centenary on 20 December with a birthday party in the nursing home, which was attended by family, friends and several past pupils. It was also attended by the fourth-class pupils of Grange NS, who are members of an inter-generational choir, along with some SignaCare residents.

“He was in exceptionally good form on his birthday and even sang a solo with the choir,” his son Dick Gilman told The Nationalist.

“Paddy was a very pleasant, nice man. He loved it when the children came to visit. He used to talk about his schools days in Knockbeg and was a great husband, father and grandfather,” said Jason John, director of nursing at SignaCare.

Paddy was originally from Newmarket, Co Cork and worked in Knockbeg College from 1941 to 1984, during which time he taught maths and was promoted to vice-principal.

“He was a fantastic man. You could see the respect people had for him at his funeral. It was a huge turn out; people wanted to show their respects for him,” said Mike Carew, principal of Knockbeg College.

Paddy married Maura, also a teacher, and the couple raised three children, Marie, Dick and Michael, in Ballickmoyler, Co Laois. Sadly, Maura passed away in September, leaving behind a broken-hearted Paddy. They were united when he was laid to rest beside her in St Clare’s Cemetery, Graiguecullen on Sunday.

Paddy is missed by his daughter, sons, son-in-law William, daughters-in-law Stephanie and Marie, sister Mary, grandchildren Elaine, Eimear, Stephen, Patrick, Jack, David, Conor and Sarah, great-grandchildren Sam and Isabelle, sister-in-law Phyllis, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.