Tadhg hopes love comes to town on RTÉ dating show

THE lack of suitable sites in Carlow has caused delays in the construction of a multimillion-euro IDA building.

The facility, which would be ideally suited to financial and businesses service companies, still faces an uncertain future, despite the IDA’s commitment to see it through. The project is at site selection and due diligence phase for the third time, after two deals fell through.

IDA southeast regional development manager Brendan McDonald outlined the reality faced by the agency in securing a suitable site in Carlow.

“We got into a tender process on one site and were outbid. We were then in the process of purchasing another site and the seller pulled out. We are now evaluating a third site at this stage. That has been the problem and the commercial reality is sometimes you do not get what you want.”

At a recent Dáil sitting, enterprise minister Heather Humphries said there was a target of concluding the project by the end of 2019, but other dates have been missed. It was initially envisaged that the advanced office building would be built last year. The project started out as an advanced technology building. It was to have been built in 2017, but the need for office space changed plans.

Mr McDonald said he is well aware that the project is behind schedule.

“We are working on a new site. The due diligence has moved on and we are hoping to progress it to the end point. We have been at this before twice in Carlow. Unfortunately, it is the commercial reality.”

He added: “The will is there, the commitment is there. It’s definitely going to happen; hopefully it’s this year.”

The lack of suitable sites in Carlow was something the IDA could not control, said Mr McDonald. The IDA continues to market sites such as Braun and the Waterfront building in Graiguecullen to foreign companies.

“We are playing the hand we are dealt with in the commercial property landscape when we go to the market. That is the reality of it, if people are not willing to put sites up.”

There was more positive news for the IDA recently in the region, with total employment in IDA client companies up by 7% to 15,580 employees in the south last year.