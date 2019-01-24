Tadhg hopes love comes to town on RTÉ dating show

BAGENALSTOWN Credit Union’s proposed merger with St Canice’s Credit Union in Kilkenny will secure its long-term future and allow it to roll out new services.

That was the sentiment expressed by the credit union’s board and management when contacted by The Nationalist. They say they will counter local fears and what they describe as “misinformation” about the merger, which is up for decision on Thursday 31 January at the rescheduled AGM.

They highlight that the credit union, which has 7,500 adult and juvenile members, has received commitments that the branch’s opening hours will not be reduced and the staff of ten will not be cut.

“Business will carry on in the same building with the same opening hours and the same staff providing the same, if not better, services. That’s what people need to be reassured of,” said credit union manager Richard Dwyer.

Board member Marion English said: “I think people believe by voting ‘no’ to the merger that they are securing the credit union, whereas the opposite is true. The greatest risk is that we will go into a decline.”

The merger will allow for the roll out of credit union debit cards, which can be used at any ATM, an online banking app, mortgages, lower interest loans and greater dividends.

St Canice’s Credit Union currently has more than 57,000 members with nine branches in Kilkenny and Laois.

Those who oppose the merger believe that their credit union is being taken over, with a loss of control and influence.

Mr Dwyer said that if the merger goes ahead, any decision would be in the interest of all members. “If they decide to reduce or increase interest rates, it will apply to everyone,” he said. “It will be meant for the benefit of everyone, rather than St Canice’s swallowing a branch up.”

Mr Dwyer acknowledged there would be a loss of autonomy and identity at local level. However, he added: “We feel once members can come in here and get their financial services that are better than what they are now, they should outweigh and allay concerns that are out there.”

If the merger is approved, Bagenalstown Credit Union will trade as St Canice’s Credit Union, although the Bagenalstown sign will remain above the door. There will be scope for one or two Bagenalstown board members to join the board of St Canice’s.

The merger would allow the credit union to maintain relevance and meet the demands of its members, according to Ms English.

She said: “Our members are quite young and membership is growing continuously. We need online banking, debit cards and those facilities. If we are to remain providing a strong financial service to our members, we do have to cater for all of our members. If we don’t do something, the fear will be that our services will wind up reduced because we will have to cost-cut.”

If the merger is not approved at the AGM, there will be consequences down the line for services. The Central Bank has previously stated that Bagenalstown Credit Union is not viable in the longer term.

Mr Dwyer added: “An alternative strategy would have to be put in place before the Central Bank to see how Bagenalstown Credit Union could remain as a standalone. With rising costs and reducing income, harsh decisions would have to be made.”