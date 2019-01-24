Senior citizens trip the light fantastic at New Year hooley

CARLOW County Council has called on its tenants to record and report any anti-social behaviour on their estates or in their housing schemes in a bid to evict troublesome tenants.

Michael Brennan, acting director of services, appealed to the public for their help in tackling anti-social behaviour at the recent meeting of Bagenalstown Municipal District.

The issue of unsavoury tenants was raised by cllr Arthur McDonald, when he cited residents being “terrorised” by their neighbours in certain local authority housing estates, adding that if they were in breach of a tenancy agreement with the council, then the council should have a right to evict them. “The local authorities will not tolerate anti-social behaviour,” Mr Brennan replied, adding that it can be a long and complicated process for the council to carry out evictions.

He pointed out that Carlow County Council works with an inter-agency group, including the gardaí and social protection staff, to try to prevent or tackle anti-social behaviour, but the council still needs the help of those tenants affected. He called on “all communities” to make a note of the times and dates and actual details about anti-social behaviour so the council could build a case against the troublesome tenants.

“We’ll take action, but we’ll need our i’s dotted and our t’s crossed before we go to court,” he warned. “We all have to work in partnership. No-one should live in their community in fear.”

He added that it was imperative for the council to have “concrete evidence” to evict an unwanted tenant and urged the public to ring the council and the gardaí if they see any trouble.

Cllr Michael Doran agreed and pointed out that Carlow local authority was introducing a new directive to tackle such issues. He said that while no-one wanted to throw people onto the streets, tenants have a duty to act responsibly to each other and that “communities have to help each other”.

When he asked Mr Brennan if it was possible for a person with a criminal conviction to get council accommodation, Mr Brennan replied that all applicants on the housing list were garda vetted.

Cllr Charlie Murphy was quick to point out that anti-social and bad behaviour wasn’t limited to any particular area. “If people with absolutely no respect come into a new area, then they’ll make anyone’s life hell. The gardaí and the council seem toothless. It’s not fair to the individuals.”