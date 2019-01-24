Provision of multi-million IDA building hits the buffers

THE heartbroken family of a young man found dead in Carlow last week have urged people suffering from addiction to seek help. Thirty-four-year-old Rory Gahan was found dead in a derelict house on the Dublin Road on Friday after being reported missing by his family.

Rory was from a well-respected family in Tinnahinch, the beloved son of Rosie and Mick Gahan and brother to Orla. He had battled heroin addiction for the last 12 years and had been sleeping rough before his passing.

His devastated sister Orla made a heartfelt appeal to those suffering from addiction.

“Just please try to get help. It’s devastating for a family. If Rory had a final word, it would be to get help. Once it’s too late, there is no coming back from it.”

Behind every addiction is a person and Orla recalled her brother as fun-loving and energetic as a child.

Orla was two years older than her brother but wanted to be every place he was.

“He was a ball of energy and had a great imagination.”

He enjoyed kick-boxing and would practice on his stunt bike. It would become a running joke in the family how accident prone he was. “He spent more time on the ground than on the bike,” said Orla. “He was always on crutches or had a bump on his head.”

He enjoyed punk and rock music and astronomy ‒ physicist Brian Cox was a favourite of his. In later years, he also enjoyed photography and had a good eye for a photo.

“He was intelligent, but it just wasn’t harnessed,” said Orla. “People would only see him at his worst, but behind an addiction there is still everything that makes you a person.”

Rory was diagnosed with dyslexia and autism as a child. As he grew older, he was also diagnosed with epilepsy.

He had a large group of friends, but as years went by and addiction took hold, many had to break contact with Rory. He went in and out of addiction treatment and his family and friends tried their hardest to help him. Rory would become clean but, heartbreakingly, would relapse.

“It was devastating to see him wasting away,” said Orla. “Family and friends tried talking to him and it was sad to see him lose friends one by one. People never stopped caring about him, but the addiction had put distance between them.”

Last year, Rory was serving a sentence in prison in Portlaoise, where his family visited weekly. He was released without their knowledge and it’s understood that he then came to Carlow. He stayed in the hostel in Carlow for a period, while he also lived for a short time in a tent. He was also known to attend St Clare’s Food Kitchen in Graiguecullen. It was difficult to contact Rory at this time and communication with his family was sporadic.

The family were alerted that something might be wrong last week when a support nurse contacted them that Rory had not picked up his epilepsy medication for three weeks. A public appeal was released on Thursday and gardaí conducted searches in Carlow. They found Rory on Friday afternoon.

The Gahan family expressed their heartfelt gratitude to Carlow gardaí for their efforts.

“Only for them, we would still not know where he was,” said Orla.

A post mortem was due to be carried out yesterday, but gardaí were not treating the death as suspicious.