Tadhg hopes love comes to town on RTÉ dating show

Thursday, January 24, 2019

A CARLOW student is hoping cupid will come knocking this Thursday, when he bravely takes the plunge to appear on the popular RTÉ2 dating show First Dates Ireland.

Tadhg Griffin (18) from Carlow fearlessly takes on the blind date under the watchful eye of the cameras, but gets a lot more than he bargained for when his surprise date turns up in drag! But ever game for a bit of fun, Tadhg takes it all his stride and finds he gets on well with his date, fellow 18-year-old Zack from Offaly.

Tadhg Griffin: looking for love

Tadhg is a very well-known singer and musician in Carlow, performing at many events, while he has also represented Carlow at the Irish Music Awards.

Whether Tadhg finds his match in the dating game will be revealed this Thursday on First Dates Ireland on RTÉ 2 at 9.30pm.

Comments are closed.

By Suzanne Pender
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Family of man (34) found dead in Carlow urges addicts to get help

Wednesday, 23/01/19 - 11:01am

Provision of multi-million IDA building hits the buffers

Wednesday, 23/01/19 - 10:53am

Borris housing shortage partly due to Airbnb

Wednesday, 23/01/19 - 10:51am