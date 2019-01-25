Senior citizens trip the light fantastic at New Year hooley

WHAT happens when you bring a composer, a musicologist, a poet, a soprano and a classical guitarist together? A wonderful evening of poetry, music and song inspired by County Carlow and preformed at the Visual arts centre, that’s what.

Professor Grainne Mulvey’s latest musical collaboration, The Carlow song cycle consisted of the poetry of Dr Derek Coyle, a lecturer in Carlow College, which was performed by notable soprano Elizabeth Hilliard, with Dr Morgan Buckley on classical guitar.

“I was delighted to have brilliant poetry to set and that it was a sheer pleasure to work with the texts,” said Grainne. The evening featured a series of stunning guitar duets between Eoin Flood and Dr Buckley, who commissioned the work on behalf of Carlow College.

The evening was sponsored by the Arts Council of Ireland and was the second event of the Here together project.

The Here together: reflections on the southeast project involves staff and students of Carlow College collaborating with students and staff in both IT Carlow and Waterford IT. The concert was filmed and recorded by students of the BSc in film and media at IT Carlow under the supervision of course director Paula Mulroe.

Two further events are scheduled to take place in March and more information can be found at www.CarlowCollege.ie.