Senior citizens trip the light fantastic at New Year hooley

PERSISTENT noise from a relentless stream of traffic on the N80 is making life unbearable for residents of Kildavin.

People who live there insist that increased traffic volumes on this busy Carlow to Rosslare road are having a huge impact on the quality of life for those living near the road. Many believe this ongoing noise problem has been exacerbated since a new surface was laid on approximately 3km of the road in recent weeks.

Helen Kinsella, chairperson of Kildavin Development Association, described the new road surface as “horrible”, saying how an unsuitable “hardcore stone-based surface” was used.

“You hear absolutely everything passing,” said Helen, who lives in Glasheen, a housing development at the edge of the village.

“The Myshall Road is literally under the N80. It’s a very busy road with traffic constantly travelling to Rosslare, so the noise never stops,” she said.

Helen questioned why Carlow County Council used a smooth road surface finish in the nearby village of Ballon, which is also on the N80, yet this unsatisfactory surface was used in Kildavin. Helen also criticised the lack of consultation with residents on the issue.

However, this new road surface is regarded as just part of an ongoing problem with noise emanating from the road.

Mary Conway of Conway’s pub in Kildavin agrees that noise from the N80 has become intolerable in recent years.

“It’s really bad. I live behind the pub and when I’m out in the back garden, particularly in the summer, it’s terrible,” said Mary. “It’s the N80 and there’s a flyover at the side of the village and that creates an almost tunnel noise in the village,” she explains.

The by-pass was constructed over 20 years ago and at that time no provision was made in terms of sound barriers for those living near the road. In the intervening years, as traffic volumes increased so, too, did the noise problems, said Mary.

“This is going on a good few years now, but I am hopeful that the council will do something. We have made submissions in recent weeks to the council and the EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) has also made submissions to the council, so hopefully they will do something,” she added.

The matter was raised at last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council. During the debate, director of services Dan McInerney confirmed that council officials will meet the residents in Kildavin to discuss the matter in the coming weeks.