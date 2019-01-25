Senior citizens trip the light fantastic at New Year hooley

EXCITEMENT is building for this year’s National Ploughing Championships in Ballintrane, Fenagh, with the first public meeting to discuss the mammoth event held last Thursday night.

The public meeting welcomed a large attendance to the former Leinster Hills Golf Club, where a very positive response to the 2019 event was very much in evidence.

An expected 300,000 people will journey to Carlow for the ploughing, which takes place from 17 to 19 September this year, generating an economic impact estimated at more than €36 million.

“It went really well – it was a very positive meeting,” said Seamus Quirke, one of the three main landowners involved in the staging of the event. “Any of the jobs mentioned, there was always a hand to go up willing to do it, so it was really good that way. Everyone is keen to have as much local involvement as possible, so there’s been a great response.”

Three main landowners in the Ballintrane area involved in hosting the event are Seamus Quirke and his father Seamie, Henry Nolan and his nephew Cody and Jeffery and Reggie Brennan from Kilkenny, who own land in the area.

“Work on the site will begin in mid-July, but there’s lots of work to be done up to then,” explained Cody Nolan. “There’ll be lots more meetings up to then and opportunities for people to discuss things,” he added.

A total of 24 landowners in the area will provide car parking, road access and so forth, making an estimated 900 acres available to the NPA for the 2019 event, if required.

At last Thursday’s meeting, Anna May McHugh, director of the National Ploughing Association (NPA), outlined the work of the organisation and the ploughing championships. Each year, the event attracts thousands of visitors, dignitaries and media attention, with Carlow’s 2019 showcase expected to be no different.

Ms McHugh also spoke of the huge financial benefit to the county and encouraged people to get involved.

Superintendent Aidan Brennan was also in attendance and outlined that preparations for traffic management over the three days of the ploughing were well underway. He encouraged anyone with concerns about access during the event to come and talk to the gardaí.

It was also confirmed that Carlow Tourism will spearhead the increased need for accommodation during the ploughing.

Signs indicating the site for the National Ploughing Championships were also erected in Ballintrane this week, all adding to the build-up.

“Excitement is definitely building. I’ve people looking for tickets or wondering about holes in ditches already,” smiled Seamus.