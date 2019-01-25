Magical evening of music and poetry at Visual

CHRISTMAS party fever was still in full swing in Tullow on Sunday 13 January, when more than 90 guests made their way to Murphy Memorial Hall for the annual Care of the Elderly lunch.

Leaving no stone unturned, the hardworking committee had decorated the hall with tinsel, holly, balloons and baubles and even went to the bother of erecting a Christmas tree to create a festive atmosphere.

A full Christmas dinner of turkey and ham with all the trimmings was served to the invited guests, who were ferried to the event by a fleet of busses and cars and returned safely to their homes later that evening.

Following a delicious meal provided by a local catering firm, entertainment came in many guises.

A troupe of dancers, who performed everything for energetic jives to elegant waltzes, went down a real treat. This was followed by live entertainment provided by local musicians Ned Byrne and Jacky Byrne, who had everyone tapping their feet and tripping the light fantastic around the dance floor. A raffle had everyone of the edge of their seats to see if their ticket was next to be pulled out of the drum.

Paying tribute to the Care of the Elderly committee, Tullow Day Care Centre manager Marian Doyle said: “It was a really enjoyable afternoon and it seemed to have gone down well with the guests.”

Marian informed East West that the committee holds fundraising events throughout the year and depends greatly on the generosity of local people to host this annual social event for the elderly citizens of their town.