Gardaí seize heroin worth €2.5k in Graigue

PLANS are well underway to celebrate St Patrick’s Day like never before in Carlow town with a two-day festival planned.

Under the theme of diversity, the 2019 event on Saturday and Sunday 16-17 March will feature a wide representation of our cultural heritage and economic achievements.

Last year, the town stepped up a gear with a more spectacular parade. The annual showpiece saw a dramatic turn of events with more entrants, floats, family-fun entertainment and even a large screen showing the Grand Slam finale of the Six Nations rugby championship.

The aim now is to further enhance this annual celebration and develop it into a major festival.

“We are inviting all schools, voluntary organisations, sports clubs and businesses to get involved in the 2019 parade, either through participation with a float/creative walking group or by way of financial contribution towards the running costs,” said Kevin Brady, chairman of the organising committee.

“Last year, we built upon the strong foundations laid down in previous years and we have big plans in the years ahead. But we need you, the Carlow people, to help us realise our vision,” he added.

The new two-day festival will be based at the town hall with plans for a funfair, bouncy castles, food village, live music and street entertainment underway.

If anyone would like to get involved in the parade, be it by entering a float/walking group or if you wish to make a financial contribution, please email carlowparade@gmail.com.