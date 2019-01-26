‘Turas Columbanus’ has potential to rival Camino

AN estimated €2,500 worth of heroin was seized when gardaí raided a house in Fruithill, Graiguecullen on Friday 18 January. Members of the divisional drugs unit, along with Carlow detectives and a dog unit searched the house under warrant, where they uncovered €2,500 worth of heroin.

A 30-year-old man arrested at the scene was brought to Carlow Garda Station for questioning. He was released without charge, pending analysis of the drugs.

Ten others drug seizures took place around Carlow town over the weekend as a result of street or vehicle searches.