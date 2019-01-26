Gardaí seize heroin worth €2.5k in Graigue

THE local council has been accused of “hiding behind the court system” in its failure to adequately explain how an €8m loan has been paid off so quickly.

Cllr John Cassin this week heavily criticised Carlow County Council for the lack of clarity on the issue of the controversial Carlow Eastern Relief Road, dubbed locally as the ‘road to nowhere’. However, answers to cllr Cassin’s questions were deemed to be inappropriate in the public forum at last week’s meeting of the local authority, resulting in council officials calling for an ‘in-committee’ meeting.

This means that members of the media or the public are not allowed to be present. At the conclusion of the agenda at last Monday’s meeting, members of the press were asked to leave the meeting, as officials outlined their position on the multi-million euro loan behind closed doors.

Carlow County Council’s loan of €8m was taken out over ten years ago to pay a High Court settlement to local company Nessleside Builders, which took a case against the local authority over the construction of the Eastern Relief Road. In 2007, the Commercial Court was told that Carlow County Council gave orders for a building company to construct a relief road around part of the town, even though it did not own all of the land. At the time, Mr Justice Peter Kelly described the situation as “extraordinary”.

A loan of €8m was taken out by the local authority to pay the settlement, with dire warnings issued at the time that it would take years for it to be repaid, resulting in serious budgetary implications for the council. However, in recent years, it emerged that the loan has been paid.

Cllr Cassin has repeatedly asked council officials how the loan was paid off so quickly, but officials have been adamant that the matter is still subject to ongoing litigation and therefore they cannot comment.

Speaking to The Nationalist yesterday (Monday), the Sinn Féin councillor stated that he was “not satisfied” with the explanation given to the members at Monday’s in-committee meeting.

“How come €8m can be found just like that?” cllr Cassin asked. “There are plenty of other things that could have been done with that money ‒ Tullow Street would be done and finished at this stage, more houses built, grants for elderly people … lots of things.”

Cllr Cassin described council members as “confused” as to why this matter had been dragging on so long and was he highly critical of such huge sums being spent on legal fees. “We’re just all fed up at this stage and there doesn’t seem to be any solution,” he added.

Chief executive of Carlow County Council Kathleen Holohan has insisted that the council “were not hiding behind anything”, adding that she has an obligation to ensure proceedings are conducted appropriately.