Gardaí seize heroin worth €2.5k in Graigue

CO Carlow looks set to become a walking destination to rival that of the famous Camino de Santiago after it was awarded €112,000 in funding to develop a walking path in honour of St Columbanus. The trail will be called the ‘Turas Columbanus’.

Michael Brennan, acting director of services in the community department of Carlow County Council, informed members of Bagenalstown Municipal District about the funding.

“It’s excellent news – we’re delighted to receive this funding,” he told The Nationalist. “It’s an important initiative that will support the development of rural tourism in the county.”

The Turas Columbunas central hub in Co Carlow is the village of Myshall, which is believed to be the birthplace of the saint. Members of the local Muintir na Tíre have spent years developing the idea of creating a walking route and this latest funding brings that ambition another step forward. The entire project will be a designated path going across the country and will incorporate counties Wexford, Kildare, Meath, Cavan and others. Almost 60 kilometres of the overall 500 kilometres will be in Co Carlow.

The €112,000 was granted last week by the Department of Rural and Community Development and will be used for signage on a path stretching from Maganey to St Mullins. The money is also earmarked for an arts installation and a bell at the Nine Stones near Mount Leinster. The idea of the bell is that pilgrims will ring the bell when they reach that part of their destination, similar to the practice on the Camino de Santiago.