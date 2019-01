BICYCLES worth more than €4,000 were stolen from a premises in Ballon on Wednesday 16 January. The theft took place sometime between noon and 1.30pm, when six bikes were stolen. They include brands like Genesis, Giant, Carrera, BMX, Saracen and Rapid.

“Someone might have seen something; whoever did this needed transport to move the bikes,” a garda spokesperson pointed out. Gardaí in Tullow are investigating the matter. Contact them on 059 9181160.