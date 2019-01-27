Goal Mile events raise €1.5k for overseas aid

HORSES galloping through estates are dangerously colliding with cars and even, tragically, left to die in local rivers. The huge problem of horses in local estates was discussed at last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council as the local authority introduced a new draft by-law to tackle the problem.

Cllr Fintan Phelan welcomed the new by-law, adding that a number of areas within Carlow town are “constantly living in fear, with horses running up and down green areas”.

“People are locked up in their own homes afraid to go out or let their kids out to play on green areas,” he said.

Cllr Phelan stated that when the offenders responsible for roaming horses are served notice, more often than not they bring them in, but as soon as the notice expires the horses are allowed to roam free again. “If a horse is seized by the council, some don’t bother; they just buy another horse very cheaply,” he added.

Cllr Phelan asked if this new by-law allowed the council to seize horses without giving notice.

Cllr John Pender stated that this new control of horses draft by-law will now be put on public display to allow observations from the public. “Any genuine horse owner has no cause to fear this,” he assured. “This is aimed at those horse owners who have absolutely no sense of responsibility and clearly flaunt the law,” said cllr Pender, adding that the council aims to “get tough on irresponsible horse owners”.

Cllr Pender pointed to a number of incidents over the winter period where horses were found dead in tragic situations, including one on a weir of the River Burrin over the Christmas period.

“Whether this is related to the fodder crisis or neglect, we clearly cannot allow this to happen. This by-law is the first step,” said cllr Pender.

Cllr John Cassin asked if someone would be assigned to enforce these by-laws, a point also raised by cllr Andrea Dalton.

“Unless this is enforced, it’s not worth the paper it’s written on,” she said.

Cllr Arthur McDonald recounted a recent incident where four uncontrolled horses were running up a public road and crashed into a car. But when the suspected owner of the animals was approached, his answer was “not my horses, sir”.

Cllr McDonald remarked that all horses must be registered and their owners should have suitable premises to keep them in.

Cllr Fergal Browne asked if the problem of sulky racing was included in the by-law.

Senior executive officer Michael Brennan confirmed that the by-law did provide for sulky racing. He described the draft by-law as “more comprehensive than previous by-laws”.

Mr Brennan outlined that horses seized under this new legislation would be disposed of after five days, if unclaimed.

Cllr McDonald asked if the new by-law applied to “ethnic groups” and launched into a stinging attack on the practice of “vehicles, caravans and horses” moving into a person’s property, forcing the property owner to take legal action to have them removed. “Their locks broken and then they’ve to deal with the rubbish and dirt they leave behind,” he said. “Should we not have something in the by-law to protect everyone?” cllr McDonald asked.

“People do what they like, and there’s no law of any kind to protect landowners,” he concluded.