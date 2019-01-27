Council seeking the power to impound roaming horses

TWO sports clubs from the greater Carlow town area donned their walking and running shoes over Christmas and raised almost €1,500 for Goal to support its overseas development programmes.

2018 marked the 37th year of the Goal Mile, which is one of the country’s largest and longest-running annual fundraising events. The campaign encourages people across Ireland to walk, jog or run a mile over Christmas and donate what they can towards the aid efforts of the charity.

The two events that took place were at Palatine GFC and St Laurence O’Toole Athletic Club, when almost €500 and €1,000 respectively was raised for the Irish aid agency. The events took place on Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day and were co-ordinated and supported by local community groups.

This year, over €240,000 was raised for Goal through the festive fundraisers, which highlights the enduring support of Irish families towards the aid efforts of the charity.

“We are so thankful to all our organisers and participants throughout the country for their dedication to the Goal Mile 2018. Goal staff work tirelessly to make a difference to the lives of people in the developing world, so to have such passion and commitment from volunteers back here in Ireland is truly inspiring,” said CEO Siobhan Walsh.

Goal is currently implementing food, water, healthcare, emergency response and other programmes across 13 countries in Africa, the Middle East and the Caribbean.

The Goal Mile was established in 1982, when the organisation’s late chairperson and international athlete Noel Carroll came up with the idea to encourage people and their families to run a mile at the Phoenix Park on Christmas morning for Goal. More than 250 people turned up to that first event and from there it has flourished to become one of the most popular and longstanding annual fundraising events in the country.