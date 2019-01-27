Bicycles worth over €4k stolen in Ballon

TULLOW’S Fine Gael team to contest the upcoming local elections includes one new candidate and two sitting councillors. Tullow native Maria Ansbro (née Murphy) will join cllrs John Murphy and Brian O’Donoghue on the Fine Gael ticket to contest the election in the newly-formed Tullow Municipal District.

The May 2019 local elections will see the county divided into three municipal districts: Carlow with seven seats, six in Tullow and five in Bagenalstown. The Tullow area now also includes Kildavin, Clonegal, Rathoe, Myshall, Fighting Cocks, Rathvilly, Hacketstown and parts of Tinryland.

Fine Gael’s Tullow branch held its selection convention the Tara Arms last week, where the well-attended meeting endorsed the three candidates.

“I’m passionate about the community and very proud and honoured to have been selected,” Ms Ansbro told The Nationalist.

“I live in the centre of the town on Barrack Street. I’m born and bred Tullow, so I know the people and can relate to anyone. I’m really looking forward and excited to be getting out there, chatting to people and hearing their story.”

Married to James, the couple have three children ‒ Jamie (22), 18-year-old Katelyn and Elliott (10) and run their family business Ansbro Mouldings.

Maria has been involved in many organisations and charity events in Tullow over the years, including Tullow Variety Group, St Patrick’s GAA and Tullow Rugby Club.

More recently, she has become a firm favourite with cast and audiences alike as part of Striking Productions’ annual Christmas show.

Maria’s parents Dom and Bridget Murphy and her extended family and friends are fully behind her move into politics.

“I grew up surrounded by politics with my father. He was very involved in Fine Gael, so he’s so excited about me running. He’s not too well at the moment, but I know he’s 100% behind me and delighted that I’ve decided to run,” says Maria.

“The time is right for me now; it’s time to stick your neck out and give it a go. It’s a huge honour for me to have been selected and I’m really looking forward to the challenge,” she adds.

Rathvilly native cllr Brian O’Donoghue is the current chairman of Carlow County Council and was first elected to Carlow County Council in May 2014 with an impressive 1,018 first preference votes.

For cllr John Murphy, this is his third time chosen to run as a candidate, having been successful on both previous occasions. Cllr Murphy from Ballon is a former manager of Tullow Mart and is a member of the Joint Policing Committee on Carlow County Council and a member of the Carlow Tourism board.