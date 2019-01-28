‘No need for a women’s refuge in Carlow’ – Túsla

THE minister for health has been accused of “severely failing” the people of Carlow in terms of budget allocation for the county. Cllr John Cassin remarked on the huge amount of work being done by community first responder groups and first-aid groups, but added that the county was being let down by state agencies.

The councillor joined with Fianna Fáil’s cllr Fintan Phelan in expressing concern that in a recent report Carlow residents were 40km from the nearest emergency department, the equivalent to a 37-minute drive during off-peak times, the longest average in the country.

The councillors submitted a notice of motion on the issue.

Cllr William Paton said there are six Community First Responder (CFR) groups in the county, with a volunteer on duty every three weeks for a 24-hour period. He added that they are there to help in cases of chest pain, cardiac arrest and stroke but do “recognise the closeness to an A&E or emergency department is very much a desire”.

Cllr Andrea Dalton stated that Carlow should push for an emergency department in the county, where minor breaks and medical situations could be dealt with. However, this was strongly rejected by cllr Fergal Browne, who stated that all the facilities and expertise should be available to people in one place.