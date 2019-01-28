Unique collection goes under the hammer

THE child and family agency Tusla is adamant that Carlow does not need a women’s refuge. That’s a view in stark contrast to the belief of Carlow Women’s Aid and many working in the area.

Chief executive of Carlow County Council Kathleen Holohan told last week’s meeting of the local authority that she had attended numerous meetings with Women’s Aid, which has indicated that funding such a facility would be a matter for Túsla. “Túsla do not consider there is a need for a refuge in Carlow, but say there is a need for a safe house,” stated Ms Holohan.

She added that a meeting has been arranged involving all of the relevant stakeholders to outline fully Túsla’s position on the matter.

Ms Holohan stated that, from its research, Túsla did not see the necessity for a women’s refuge in Carlow but recommended a number of safe houses for women and children facing a domestic crisis. Ms Holohan indicated that in the case of a refuge, a capital assistance scheme could be put in place, but the operational costs of such a facility would be a matter for Túsla.

The matter was raised by cllr Andrea Dalton, who asked about the progress of the refuge centre, which had been mooted by the council last year. She described the rate of progress on the matter as “intolerably slow”.

Many councillors strongly disagreed with Túsla’s assessment of the situation in Carlow.

Cllr Ken Murnane remarked that there was “absolutely no way” that Carlow women and their children caught in domestic violence should go into single houses. “A woman in crisis needs to go into a community where they can find the help to rebuild their lives and get the confidence to go back out and live their lives,” he insisted. He then pointed to the Amber Women’s Refuge in Kilkenny as an excellent example of this.

Cllr William Paton asked for a copy of the research carried out by Túsla, while cllr Fergal Browne remarked that he was “confused” by this development, adding that this research was in stark contrast to the huge volumes of work carried out by Carlow Women’s Aid.

Cllr Dalton stated that she “totally disagreed” with Túsla’s findings, adding that there were Carlow mothers with children of school-going age forced to take trains to get their children to school when placed in the nearest refuge in Kilkenny.

The lack of progress at the HSE-owned Kelvin Grove also prompted anger from members. Cllr John Cassin remarked that the building has been “empty nearly ten years now” and falling into increased dereliction. He urged the council to write to Túsla on the issue.

Ms Holohan indicated that deciding ongoing revenue costs was an issue that made it “very difficult” to move forward.

“If the HSE is not bothered developing it, then maybe we should CPO it … they don’t seem to be bothered with it and it’s time to put the skids under them,” she said.