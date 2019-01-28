‘No need for a women’s refuge in Carlow’ – Túsla

A BELOVED collection of musical artefacts gathered by an Ardattin couple over decades will go under the hammer next week.

Jimmy Quinlan and his late wife Frankie collected over 700 pieces, including rare radios, gramophones and domestic trinkets. It became known as the Cottage Collection and was on display at a private museum in the village delighting countless visitors. Now, it’s going up for sale on Wednesday and Thursday 30-31 January at Victor Mee’s Auctions in Co Cavan.

The Carlow lots are drawing interest from audiophiles and collectors from across Ireland and around the world.

Reflecting on the popularity of his collection, Jimmy said: “Many tourists have taken delight in stepping back in time and revelling in the vast collection of forgotten household items housed within the Cottage Collection, with guests coming from all over the world – even as far as Australia and America.”

He added: “The collection has brought me a lot of happiness for many years and it has been great to see it grow into the vast collection it is today, however, it is now time to let these pieces go to new homes and join other rare collections across the world.”

Domestic artefacts expected to be of interest to bidders include a rare 19th century coffee grinder, the Ronning electrical footwear dryer and a Braille-type writer.

Visit www.victormeeauctions.ie for more information on the upcoming sale.