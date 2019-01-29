Library abolishes fines for not returning books

SHE was a mother and grandmother, a chef, global traveller, actress and interior designer, but it was Catherine Brennan Sothern’s work as a painter that was on display when a pop-up exhibition of her work went up on Tullow Street, Carlow.

Catherine died unexpectedly a few days before Christmas at the age of just 58 years, leaving a life that was well and fully lived. Her family decided to honour her memory by curating an exhibition of her work from across the years, beginning decades ago and ending with her most recent pieces, when she studied the Renaissance in Italy last year.

“Some of the work exhibited would have been in the family and other work would be from when she spent two months in Florence last year. She loved Italy and wanted to live there. She’d been reliving her youth a little bit, I think!” explained Laura.

Laura attended the exhibition with her partner, Zarah Delaney, and her brother Keith and his wife Helen. The couple gave Catherine her first grandchild, Brian, in September, so he was the special guest of honour on the night. The exhibition was also attended by Catherine’s sister Mary Wheatley and her husband Eugene, her brother John and her former husband Harry.

It was a beautiful, poignant night for the Brennan family, as they all remembered the woman they cherished so much.