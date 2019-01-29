Library abolishes fines for not returning books

THE courage, determination and good judgement of gardaí right across the county was acknowledged recently at the presentation of the Excellence in Police Work (EPW1) certificates.

The presentation took place in Carlow Garda Station last week, with 72 members nominated to receive special commendations for their exceptional police work.

The event was attended by chief superintendent of the Carlow/Kilkenny division Dominic Hayes, Carlow superintendent Aidan Brennan and chairperson of the Joint Policing Committee (JPC) cllr Michael Doran.

Not all those being fêted were able to attend the presentation, but their exceptional actions above and beyond the normal course of their police work were warmly acknowledged by all. Often placing themselves at extreme personal risk, the force’s significant contribution to the wider Carlow community is honoured annually through this EPW1 accreditation.

Among those honoured for 2018 was a member who entered a house engulfed in flames to rescue an elderly man, a conviction secured for a significant burglary and good detection work that resulted in the seizure of cannabis herb worth €11,000.

A special bravery award was also presented to Garda Aidan Kelly who, in June 2018, observed a woman face-down and unresponsive in the River Barrow at Lanigan’s Lock, Carlow. Garda Kelly jumped into the water and swan across to the woman, expertly rescuing her and bringing her to safety. The woman has since made a full recovery.

The awards are open to members up to the rank of inspector. Nominations originate at local level and are then assesses at divisional and national level.