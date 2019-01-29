Gardaí recognised for their excellent police work

WITH fines abolished in all libraries since the beginning of the year, Carlow residents are being encouraged to make a New Year’s resolution to reconnect with their local library.

Head librarian John Shortall is urging library members to return their books because they don’t have to pay fines for overdue items and no existing fines will be collected.

Even people who haven’t been to their local library for years have no excuse because their memberships can be reactivated on the spot, so they can begin using their local library straightaway again.

The removal of fines for library users is one of the actions included in the national strategy, Our public libraries 2022 – inspiring, connecting and empowering communities. This strategy, which was launched last year, aims to improve access to and increase use of the library as a community hub.

“Libraries are an invaluable resource for all in the community and we want to remove any barriers that might prevent people making full use of them,” explained Mr Shortall. “That is why we are eliminating fines and other charges. Libraries are welcoming spaces, where all members of the community can access knowledge, ideas and information and where people can reflect, connect and learn.

“Research has shown that people view fines as a barrier to membership and usage of libraries. In addition, fines disproportionately affect those on lower incomes and can create a negative association with library use for children,” he continued. “There is evidence that library services which have removed fines see an increase in usage following their removal and we very much hope that will be reflected now in our own services.”

Among the many services that the library has to offer is BorrowBox, where people can download ebooks and audio books. It’s user-friendly and is particularly useful for people with impaired vision or dyslexia. Features include everything from a font that makes reading easier for people with difficulties or customised text size on the eReader, to having complete control over the speed of the audio on the eAudioplayer. BorrowBox enables everyone to experience the joy of books and storytelling.

Log onto www.carlowlibraries/online.ie for details.