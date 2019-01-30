Historic building will become a haven for senior citizens

LEGISLATION needs to be introduced that will place a cap on general damages from personal injury claims, according to deputy Kathleen Funchion. The Carlow/Kilkenny deputy is concerned that current uncertainty in the area of personal claims is jeopardising public and private investment in rural communities and their amenities, as demonstrated by the recent temporary closure of Tinryland Park.

In early December 2018, the park was forced to close due to an outrageous increase in its insurance premium from €2,500 to €8,300 as a direct result of a pending claim.

“The directors have worked tirelessly over the Christmas period to resolve the issue and reopen the park and are delighted that Tinryland Park was able to open to the community of Tinryland and surrounding areas in recent weeks,” said deputy Funchion. “The community in Tinryland worked very hard to raise the funds to open the park in the first place, so it was a huge disappointment to see it close over the outrageous cost of insurance premiums, which many small communities face for their amenities,” she stated.

“I would like to thank our own local councillor Jim Deane for his instrumental work on this project as one of the directors and everyone involved in the park, which is a credit to the community,” said deputy Funchion.