MEP visits St Leo’s on international day

THE Older Person’s Forum is about to give another new lease of life to an historic building.

Avoca House on Carlow’s Barrack Street will get a special makeover after receiving funding of €65,000 from the Department of Rural and Community Development.

The group intends to install an extra cabin on the grounds, develop a sensory garden and make the premises more suitable for older people.

“If you plan for older people, you plan for the whole community – from people in wheelchairs to babies in buggies. That’s the constant message from the Older Person’s Forum,” said Annette Fox from the Carlow County Development Partnership.

The forum already uses the space on a part-time basis, while the premises houses both Dr Brendan Doyle’s surgery and the SIPTU offices. It was once home to Carlow National School, but it moved into a new building on the Green Road back in 1961. Now, members of the Older People’s Forum want to commemorate the school’s former presence at Avoca House by creating a piece of art.

“We’re looking for people who attended the school when they were kids, or people who have an association with it or have worked there. We’re looking for photos, memorabilia and stories that could be incorporated into the piece,” continued Annette.

The funding means that the group now has a full-time base, where they can meet people five days a week. They have many plans for when the work is completed in the spring.

“It’ll be open five days a week doing inter-generational and inter-cultural projects. We’ll have a full programme of activities such as cookery or horticultural classes or how to get involved in community work,” she pointed out.

There are also plans to develop the space as a drop-in centre, where older people can get advice on how to access essential services from the HSE or the Department of Social Protection. This advice would act as complementary to the service provided by the likes of the Citizens Information Centre and will be designed to help older people navigate their way through the sometimes tricky terrain of accessing services.

The forum is also working on a database of older people in the community who may be vulnerable and may need to be checked on by neighbours or even the gardaí. It has also secured funding to assemble 75 emergency kits, which will be distributed to the vulnerable in case of severe weather conditions, whereby they may be isolated or even trapped in their homes. The emergency kids will contain such items as a flashlight, a hot water bottle, hats and gloves, salt for defrosting ice, a pen and paper and other bits and pieces.

To keep up with the activities of the Older Person’s Forum, follow them on Facebook where you may also send a message. Alternatively, email joe@carlowolderpersonsforum.com or contact Annette at Carlow County Development Partnership on 057 9720733 for a range of services for older people.