Historic building will become a haven for senior citizens

NATIONALITIES from all over the world were represented when students in St Leo’s College hosted an international day and welcomed MEP Seán Kelly to the school. The event was organised by a crew of seven girls from transition year who have been appointed political ambassadors for the school, after politics was introduced as a leaving cert subject for the first time this year.

“We invited the MEP Seán Kelly because we wanted to show people how we were involved and interested in politics,” explained Riona Nolan.

The day began with the girls giving a presentation to Mr Kelly about their political projects, including the setting-up of a mock parliament to mark the centenary of women being allowed to vote. Mr Kelly, in turn, addressed the students about his own work in Europe.

The second half of the day was all about celebrating multiculturalism, when students from around Europe, Africa and the Middle East dressed up in their native costumes. More than 20 different nationalities were represented at a fashion show in which the students participated.

“That was gorgeous because the dresses were so beautiful,” added Riona. “We also had a dance-off, where the girls danced to music from their own countries and the girls from Nigeria won that!”

Many of those who took part in the international day intend to study politics for the leaving cert, with some aspiring to careers in the political realm, including being the president of Ireland!