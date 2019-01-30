Historic building will become a haven for senior citizens

A VISITOR to Carlow has vowed that she will “never be back to the town again”, having been forced to stump up a whopping €250 to have two cars de-clamped at the weekend. The woman spoke of her absolute frustration when she discovered that both her car and her nephew’s car had been clamped in the Tullow Street car park between 8pm and 10pm last Friday night.

The woman claims they were just two of approximately nine cars clamped in the car park at the same time last Friday night.

“You would never, ever think that we’d end up paying €125 each because our cars were clamped in Carlow. What other provincial town in the country would that happen in?” she asked incredulously.

The woman was in Carlow for a family meal in a nearby restaurant and had parked at the front of the large car park at approximately 8pm without being aware she had to buy a parking ticket. She returned to her car shortly after 10pm.

“We had an absolutely lovely meal and spent €300, but even though Carlow Chamber of Commerce are doing great work in promoting the town, I won’t be back … that’s it,” she fumed.

“There’s absolutely no point in promoting Carlow when that’s what happens at ten o’clock at night … it’s not good for business.”

The motorist states that neither she nor her nephew saw any sign indicating that it’s a pay and display area, or that clamping was in operation. She admitted she would never have expected the practice to operate at that time in the evening.

A sticker placed on her car window by the clampers did not indicate what her offence was, what time the offence occurred or the ID number/name of the attendant who clamped the vehicle. In fact, the sticker was left blank.

With approximately nine motorists clamped, the woman described the situation as extremely tense when the clamping attendant arrived to remove the clamps on Friday night.

“He was just unbelievable; he actually accelerated the situation he was so obnoxious,” she said. “He really antagonised people, he was so rude.”

The woman revealed that prior to his arrival, one person who was clamped actually produced an angle grinder and forcibly removed the clamp.

“I just thought we’d be in worse trouble, so I didn’t want to do that,” she explained.

“When the clamper arrived, I just went over to him and said ‘I know it’s your job’… but straightaway he put up his hand to me; that was it, he wasn’t even going to talk to me. The situation got so tense with everyone, I just wanted to be out of there,” she said.

The Nationalist contacted RFC Car Park Management, which operates the parking service at Tullow Street car park to comment on the matter, but at the time of going to press a reply had not been received.