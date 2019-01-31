Homeless mum of five says she is ‘at wits’ end’

ALMOST €2,000 was raised when the owner of a recently established business hosted a sponsored car wash service.

Óisín Jackman opened Jackman Auto Shine in Bennekerry about eight months ago at the Top Oil garage but decided to donate an entire day’s takings to Mental Health Ireland.

Last Sunday, despite the rain and the bitter cold, he and a crew of his friends and family gingerly picked up their squeegee bottles and sponges and got to work.

At the end of the day, more than 100 cars had left the garage forecourt gleaming like shiny-new after the team of Óisín’s dad Ronan and sisters Orla and Áine, along with friends Mary Kate Burke, Kenny Dalton, Luke Collins, Leo Doyle, Barry Healy and Nathan Corcoran got to work.

Óisín, from Tullow charged customers €8 a pop to get their cars washed, but such was the public’s generosity that the total take was almost €2,000.

“I was thrilled that it went so well because it was my first time to do this,” Óisín revealed to Around Carlow Town.

He’d like to thank all his helpers and those who donated so generously to the cause, and Auto Chem, which supplied the cleaners. A word of thanks also goes to Tullow Men’s Shed, which donated a beautiful, hand-made clock and to the Jody Byrne Memorial Run, which contributed two hampers as spot prizes.