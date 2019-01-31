Carwash crew raise €2k for mental health charity

A MOTHER of five has been living in a single room in emergency accommodation for the past three months with all of her children because she is unable to find anywhere else to live.

“I’m a Traveller and once you’re a Traveller, no-one wants to know you,” Caroline O’Reilly said yesterday, explaining that she has spent the last two years desperately searching for a home to rent for herself and her youngsters, but no-one will take her in.

“I’ve spent two years looking for somewhere, but it’s no good. We’ve also lived on the side of the road in a caravan where there are no facilities and we kept getting moved on by the gardaí. I’ve been on every road in Carlow and we’ve nowhere to go. Every time I look at a house, I don’t get it. The landlord gives it to someone else. If you’re a landlord, which would you prefer: a person who’s working or a Traveller with five children?”

She and her children – four boys aged 17, 15, ten and seven and a 13-month-old girl – are living in a single cramped bedroom in a former hotel in Carlow town with four beds and a playpen. Caroline cooks their food in a communal kitchen; there’s no living space for the family to relax in and the only privacy they have is an en suite bathroom.

“There’s literally no room at all. We’ve no privacy; the bathroom is the only private place for us. I’ve two big boys, who need their own space,” said Caroline.

“I’m getting panic attacks at night because there’s no air. With six people all sleeping in the same room, it gets very hot. It’s very uncomfortable for us all.”

To compound matters, two of her children were sick on Sunday night and it was enough to compel her to contact The Nationalist.

“I’m at my wits’ end; I really don’t know what to do. The council just keeps on telling me to look for a landlord that takes the Housing Assistance Payment. No-one will take us,” she continued.

She was also told by the supervisor of the facility that she wasn’t permitted to bring guests into the building, which meant The Nationalist couldn’t take a photo of her living conditions.

The owner of the building told this newspaper he had no idea that Caroline was distressed that her family of six was living in a single room, even though he met her on an almost daily basis. He said that when she moved in three months ago, there was only one room available, but there was now a second one that her family could use.

The Nationalist also got in touch with the council’s housing department. It confirmed that the council was working with Caroline to help her find other accommodation, but wouldn’t comment any further.