Power tools returned to owners as part of Operation Trojan

IT WAS the end of an era in Rathoe last Friday as the local post office celebrated decades of delivering for the local community before ‘stamping’ out for the final time.

Rathoe Post Office under the helm of Ann Connors closed its doors last Friday after 24 years, with many well-wishers calling into the shop throughout the day to acknowledge the wonderful service she provided down through the decades.

However, while the post office is no more, it’s business as usual for the family’s busy shop and fuel merchants, which is run by Ann’s son Paul.

“It’s my mother’s 50th year in the shop and we’ve had the post office 24 years,” explained Paul. “An Post came to us last year saying they were closing some of their smaller post offices. You don’t inherit a post office any more, so we started to think it might be time for my mother to retire.

“So we thought about it and she decided to call it a day, but she’ll still be in and out of the shop all the time. It wouldn’t be the same without her and she’ll always have a big say in what goes on,” said Paul.

“With ongoing support from our local friends and neighbours, we plan to provide more services and continue with our weekly offers in store,” he added.

For the last few months, Ann has been helping all of her customers to ensure a smooth changeover of their business to the post office of their choice.

“She loved meeting all the customers over the years and loved the post office,” said Paul.

Tributes have been flooding in all week on social media wishing Ann well in her retirement, while lots of people from the Rathoe community called into the shop over the last few days to reminisce on their great memories. Ann and Paul would like to thank all of their customers, friends and family for their years of support and good wishes.