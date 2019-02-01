Power tools returned to owners as part of Operation Trojan

TWO local businesswomen have triumphed at the Irish Women’s Awards 2019, receiving national honours for exceptional work in their chosen fields.

Tullow native Jane Kavanagh was crowned winner in the digital business category in recognition of her extraordinary work with her company Feedalpha, while Kim Mackenzie-Doyle from Leighlinbridge, head of marketing and product at Voxgig and founder of WhyDesign and Mind Over Matter, was crowned winner in the highly competitive creative industries leader category.

The inaugural Irish Women’s Awards 2019 welcomed over 200 guests to the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Blanchardstown for an exclusive celebration dedicated to women. The awards ceremony showcased the contribution of women to various industries and professions, while it also provided a platform to thank and recognise meritorious ladies for their contributions to society and their exceptional work.

The black-tie event was hosted by radio broadcaster and TV producer Aideen Hand.

The competition was fierce in all categories, but Tullow woman Jane Kavanagh of Feedalpha was thrilled to be crowned winner in the digital business category.

Jane, who owns and runs a digital agency with her husband Gary Evans, launched the social media platform Feedalpha last year. It’s a time-saving social media tool that provides users with relevant trending content to share with their customers.

Feedalpha has an easy-to-use calendar, allowing users to schedule up to a month’s worth of posts and connect up to nine social media accounts. It allows you to stay connected with your customers, even when you are offline and frees up your time so you can get on with running the business.

“I am delighted to receive this award and to be recognised along with all these amazing women for our hard work and dedication,” said Jane. “It has been a challenging few years to get Feedalpha from concept to completion but so worth it. I am looking forward to a very busy 2019,” she added.

Kim Mackenzie-Doyle also expressed her delight at winning the creative industries leader category.

“I was utterly thrilled to be even nominated for the category; it’s wonderful recognition for all the work over the past few years,” said Kim.

“WhyDesign and Mind Over Matter have been made possible by the incredible generosity of the Irish creative community, which are both wholly volunteer led. Creativity is true innovation and it goes to show what can happen when creative minds come together,” she said.

“I have been encouraged by the amazing team in Voxgig and, of course, propped up by my husband Fergal and two little legends Blair and Bébhinn. This award, as my mother says, ‘gives more power to my elbow’,” smiled Kim.