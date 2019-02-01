Local businesswomen fêted at awards night

SEVERAL items from a haul of €90,000-worth of suspected stolen power tools were claimed by their rightful owners at the weekend.

Earlier this month, gardaí recovered a large amount of property, believed to have been stolen from a premises in Co Carlow, as part of its Operation Trojan campaign. The items included power tools, generators, building tools and gardening equipment, all seized during a planned early-morning search of the Co Carlow premises. Gardaí have not publicly identified the exact location of the premises, as they are actively continuing their investigations.

In an effort to detect the rightful owners of the property, the huge haul was placed on public display last Friday and Saturday at a premises just off O’Brien Road, Carlow.

Victims of crime from all over the country journeyed to Carlow over the weekend in the hope of recovering their stolen goods.

“We’ve had people coming in from all over the country and we were very happy to be able to reunite a number of people with their stolen equipment,” stated a garda spokesperson.

Wexford, Kildare and Roscommon were just some of the counties represented, as those affected arrived to the display in possession of receipts and identification numbers for their stolen items. Those able to accurately identify their property were keen to make statements to gardaí, outlining when it was stolen, while providing the necessary documents or identification marks proving the item were theirs.

This will form a significant part of the gardaí’s ongoing investigation.

Among the items claimed was a construction €4,000 pressure washer, stolen six years previously, and a number of power tools valued at around €2,000.

All of the power tools and equipment were examined by gardaí for DNA forensic property marking.