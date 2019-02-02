IT Carlow uses doll in effort to get more girls interested in engineering

THE ever-expanding areas of both Graiguecullen and Portlaoise are set to attain ‘key town status’. The proposal for both is contained in the Draft Regional Spatial and Economic Strategy (RSES), which is a strategic plan for Dublin as well as the eastern and midland regions. If the strategy is adopted, the region is deemed as having huge potential for investment and economic development.

Under this strategy, both Portlaoise and Graiguecullen are two of five proposed midlands areas classed as key locations that would be earmarked for significant growth. The draft plan sets out proposals for a joint urban area plan by Laois and Carlow County Councils for Graiguecullen.

It is envisaged that if a joint local authority approach regarding Graiguecullen was taken, it would ensure that it has the capacity to grow sustainably and secure investment as a regional growth centre.

The draft plan can be viewed by logging onto www.laois.ie.