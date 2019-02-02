Graigue set to get key town status

IT Carlow is using an 18cm Barbie-type doll to attract young girls into sectors that are traditionally more male orientated, such as construction or engineering.

The college released details of its new campaign, in association with the Construction Federation of Ireland (CFI), where a doll called Lottie attends lectures and visits sites and schools to encourage young girls into roles that are traditionally male orientated.

A press release said the college would “host a new team member, who will attend lectures, participate in site visits, sit in on board meetings and visit local schools. Nothing unusual here, except the new recruit is an 18cm doll called Lottie. The Lottie doll is part of a campaign to empower girls to consider careers and activities that are traditionally male dominated.”

It also claimed that the Irish-made Lottie dolls were designed to challenge gender stereotyping and that “to date, Lottie has promoted engineering to girls and travelled to the International Space Station, imparting the message that girls can work in any profession they wish”.

The statement continues that the construction department “will draw on the spirit of the Lottie campaign as part of this strategic vision to combat gender stereotyping and encourage more girls to study and work in the engineering and construction industries. In support of this vision, the department is actively encouraging more girls to apply for its various honours degree courses in civil engineering, quantity surveying, construction management and architectural technology”.

The college said that it launched the campaign to attract more women into construction because they represent only 6% of the industry, even though better health and safety standards and the “increased use of technology are two trends making construction more attractive to young people, both male and female”.

“Despite the excellent career opportunities available to graduates of engineering and construction-related courses, fewer girls apply for these programmes at third level. This is often due to the fact that they don’t believe, from various societal influences, that it’s an industry for them. The Lottie promotional campaign very much supports our aim to promote inclusivity across all department activities,” commented Eoin Homan, head of the department of built environment and extended campus.