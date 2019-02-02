IT Carlow uses doll in effort to get more girls interested in engineering

THE implementation of the Domestic Violence Act, 2018 is a big step forward in protecting victims of domestic violence. The new legislation was welcomed locally by those involved in domestic violence support services and legal practitioners. It enacts new offences, broadens the factors considered by the court in granting a domestic violence order and increases victim supports.

Carlow Women’s Aid manger Honoria Gilchrist said the new law “brings in positive and significant changes, many of which have been lobbied for by Women’s Aid for a long time”.

She added: “We hope that many more women will have the courage to come forward and seek help and support towards a better future for them and their family.”

Nichola Delaney, secretary of the Carlow Bar Association and solicitor with O’Flaherty & Browne, added: “Domestic violence cases can be among the most harrowing cases that a solicitor deals with,” she said.

“It is clear from reading the act that one of its key focuses is to support victims. Simple measures such as having the ability to give evidence by video link, being accompanied by a friend or family member for support, protection against cross-examination, restrictions on media reporting and attendance by the general public during criminal proceedings involving breaches of domestic violence orders should make an already difficult experience a little easier for victims.”