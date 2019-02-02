IT Carlow uses doll in effort to get more girls interested in engineering

ONE feature of the new domestic violence legislation has been described as a “red rag to a bull” by a local domestic violence worker.

Under the Domestic Violence Act, 2018, alleged abusers will now receive details of the allegations being made against them after a court grants temporary protection orders. Carlow Women’s Aid says this could potentially escalate matters.

“It’s a very risky thing to do,” said Carlow Women’s Aid manager Honoria Gilchrist. “There could already have been a very heated few days and weeks. It’s a red rag to a bull and we were a bit horrified to hear of its inclusion.”

Frequently, a safety or barring order would be applied for in an ex parte application, where there is only the applicant present. A temporary protection or interim barring order can be sought against the alleged abuser or respondent until the full safety or barring order hearing takes place.

The court orders would previously have been delivered to a respondent, who would be informed of the interim protection order, but would not be immediately informed of what is alleged. Ms Gilchrist said it could take several months before a case has been heard and the delay in proceedings could act as a cooling off period.

Now, domestic violence victims will give details in a sworn affidavit in court. This will then be delivered with the temporary protection order to the respondent.