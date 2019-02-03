Old Leighlin meeting on renewable energy

CARLOW children are facing one of the longest delays in the country for dental health assessments. Figures recently released indicate that 22,900 children and adolescents in CHO5, which includes counties Carlow and Kilkenny, are currently waiting for a public dental assessment or treatment.

Fianna Fáil senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor has condemned the figures, remarking that local children are being failed by the HSE in relation to dental health assessments. The figures reveal that nationally, 84,000 children and adolescents have been left waiting.

“CHO5 is the worst-affected area, experiencing the largest delays. Some school children are waiting for years for an assessment, while others never get seen,” said senator Murnane O’Connor. “The Irish Dental Association said that children should be assessed three times during their primary school education and here we have a situation where most children are only seen once, if even.

“Dental problems such as tooth abscess, broken teeth, chewing problems and serious infection are not being identified in the early stages and this is having a knock-on effect with regard to emergency cases in later life. In some cases, children are missing days from school, being put on repeated courses of antibiotics and requiring surgery because the problem has been allowed get so bad.

“Official statistics show that around 7,000 children are sent to hospital each year to have a tooth removed under general anaesthetic. We’ve also discovered that in some areas, when children miss their assessments, they are simply taken off the waiting list.”