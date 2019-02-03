Carlow kids near the end of dental health queue

KILLOUGHTERNANE Hall was filled with music and drama in a memorable evening of wonderful entertainment.

The variety show organised by the local drama group saw a host of acts, with singer Tina Kavanagh opening proceedings before The quiet land by Malachy McKenna began. The story of this one-act drama centres around two elderly farmers, Eamon and Nashee, played by veterans Mickey Nolan and Jim Quirke.

Talented young local musicians Eoin Quirke and Thomas O’Donoghue were up next performing traditional music. Later, Brid Waters and Jim Nolan did a recitation, followed by Chris Forristal from Rathnure with another recitation.

“The hall was full – we had over a hundred at it,” said Jim Quirke from the Killoughternane Drama Group. “It went down very well.”

The evening was billed as a one-night-only event, but a decision was made to put on an extra performance in Myshall last Saturday.

The quiet land celebrates the humour, quiet innocence and resilience of an ageing generation of rural dwellers and Jim added that he was approached afterwards by audience members who related to the play’s protagonists and the ups and downs of country life.

“It resonated with a lot of people in the room,” he said.