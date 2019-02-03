Carlow kids near the end of dental health queue

RENEWABLE energy technologies were on the agenda at a public information meeting in Old Leighlin recently. The meeting, held on Thursday 17 January, was organised by Carlow County Development Partnership as part of its development strategy in supporting community groups to implement energy-saving projects.

The partnership is working with Old Leighlin Community Support Ltd, whose objective is to implement renewable energy technologies and energy-efficient measures at a number of buildings in the community.

Mary Lawlor, chief executive officer of Carlow County Development Partnership, said: “Old Leighlin Community Support Ltd have a fantastic track record of implementing renewable energy projects. As far back as 2006, they installed a biomass boiler, which cost about €60,000, in their community hall and now they’re moving forward with new plans.”

These new projects will be identified when a masterplan is drawn up for the community, with support from SEAI and 3cea (3 Counties Energy Agency). Over the past two years, Carlow County Development Partnership has been instrumental in providing information, advice and encouragement to ten communities in Carlow, which all have plans to implement renewable energy technologies and energy-efficient measures.

Speaking at the launch, Old Leighlin Community Support’s chairperson Seamus Hayden said: “We are very excited to be at this stage of the process. We really need this masterplan to guide us over the next three years.”

Community group interested in renewable energy technologies can contact CCDP on 059 9720733 or email reception@carlowdevelopment.ie.