Carlow kids near the end of dental health queue

CARLOW’S Walsh Whiskey Distillery has announced that it is splitting the business following a dispute with part-owner Illva Saronno over the company’s future.

Walsh Whiskey Distillery has decided to ‘demerge’ the business by separating the existing drinks brands business from the distillery business, which is based at Royal Oak, Carlow. The companies joined forces back in 2013. The separation of the business is effective immediately and without redundancies.

In a statement, the company says that current sales, marketing and distilling objectives are being fully met, however, “the Irish and Italian directors differ on how to develop the combined business into the future”.

This change will result in the Irish directors, which include Bernard and Rosemary Walsh, taking full control of the existing drinks brands business built on the Writers’ Tears and The Irishman brands. The brand is now ranked among the most popular premium and super-premium Irish whiskeys in the world and is sold in 50 countries.

Consumers of Writers’ Tears and The Irishman portfolio of brands have been assured of their uninterrupted availability following the latest developments. This business will continue to trade under the name Walsh Whiskey.

Illva Saronno will take full ownership of the distillery, which will now be known as Royal Oak Distillery. Illva has stated that its objective is to “further enhance Royal Oak as a centre of excellence in Irish whiskey-making by continuously improving its technology and processes, producing all three styles ‒ malt, pot and grain ‒ under one roof”.

In the joint statement, Illva indicates that it “aims to enhance the visitor experience and achieve recognition as one of the best quality Irish whiskey producers in the market”.