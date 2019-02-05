Kim co-opted onto board of national housing body

THE excellence of staff at the Arboretum was recognised at the company’s awards night recently at Kilkea Castle.

The third annual Arboretum Employee of the Year Awards was an opportunity to reflect on and celebrate a successful year for staff and get excited for a new year at its Leighlinbridge and Kilquade, Co Wicklow outlets. Awards were given out in the customer service and team player categories, which are voted upon by staff, along with a long service award, new employee of the year award and overall employee of the year award.

Sarah Morris in the Leighlinbridge café and Tanya Hayes in the Kilquade café were the customer service award winners. Craig Coffey of the shop section in Carlow and Darren Webb in the gardening area in Kilquade won the team player awards.

Gerard Heary won the long service award for his last 14 years in Carlow and best new employee was Lyndon Barcoe in the Carlow store.

The overall employee of the year was Laura Coogan.

Chief executive and MC of the awards night Barry Doyle lauded Laura’s work, which drove standards in the Arboretum.

“She has been ever present in the shop since 2011. She was working in the pop-up shop in Carlow and came back to Leighlinbridge to become an integral part of the team. Her customer service levels set the standard for a lot of what happens in the Arboretum. She’s often the last friendly face that people see at the till when they leave the store.”

Special guest at the awards was Irish rugby legend John ‘Bull’ Hayes, who was interviewed by broadcaster Brendan Hennessy. He delivered an inspirational story of representing Ireland and his farming background while juggling family life and being married to Irish women’s rugby international Fiona Steed. He also gave a fascinating insight into the various coaches he worked under and the teams he was a crucial part of.

The year 2018 was a memorable one for Arboretum, which won the Retail Excellence Garden Centre of the Year, while the business was also shortlisted for website of the year award.

Mr Doyle said it was important that staff were recognised. He explained: “They are the driving force behind the company. You can have all the structures in the world, but you have to have a level of customer service and staff interaction. In a big store, you need the standards kept and we are only as good as the team.

“To have nights like these to reward the excellence of the staff is a huge boost. It’s a great time of the year to do it. We are starting into spring season, an exciting time, and it’s great to reward them after a Christmas period where there may have been long hours doing different jobs.”