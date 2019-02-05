Kim co-opted onto board of national housing body

A LOCAL Supermac’s restaurant has been rewarded for its outstanding customer service. The restaurant on Carlow’s Dublin Road was named customer service outlet of the year at the company’s recent All-Stars Awards in Galway.

At the event, Supermac’s founder and managing director Pat McDonagh praised the Carlow team for all their hard work and said it was reflected in the award. He commented: “A strong, mature team that has been well trained under the watchful eye of Paul O’Brien means Dublin Road, Carlow are this year’s Customer Service award winners.”

“Being an All-Stars winner is due to the hard work of all the staff and the loyalty of our customers. Forty years ago, Supermac’s first opened its doors in Ballinasloe and a year later made its first venture outside Co Galway by opening an outlet on O’Connell St, Ennis. This year, we aim to open further restaurants throughout the country.”

A total of 24 awards were handed out on the night, covering the company’s Supermac’s, Papa John’s and SuperSubs outlets. The group employs 2,700 people nationwide.